México envió miles de barriles diarios de petróleo a Cuba durante el primer trimestre de 2025

#Mexico has continued its oil deliveries to #Cuba in 2025, increasing its shipments.



The @Claudiashein admin has approved nearly 20,000 barrels per day export, about 3.3% of @Pemex’s total exports of crude oil globally.



As @CSIS has written, Mexico risks #sanctions violations. https://t.co/WyS0Bzgn1z pic.twitter.com/jiyS8xFOFW