Mexico rejects expanding American companies' participation in energy sector

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico will not grant rights to its oil resources to foreign companies, even though President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of American companies participating in Mexican oil production and of the country increasing its purchases of natural gas from the United States.

Discussions with Trump

During her morning press conference at the National Palace, Sheinbaum acknowledged that the energy issue has come up in bilateral calls. According to her, Trump has at times expressed interest in "helping" to increase Mexico's oil production. "He has indeed mentioned on a few occasions that if he can help—that's how he puts it—with oil production," the governor said.

She also confirmed that the increase in Mexican imports of U.S. natural gas has been discussed. Sheinbaum noted that Mexico already purchases gas from the United States, but that her government seeks to strengthen domestic production and its own infrastructure, which includes five new combined-cycle power plants.

Mexico's response has been consistent: "I've told him: Look, President Trump, Mr. President, we have a Constitution here and we have laws here; oil rights cannot be granted here." Sheinbaum emphasized that there has been no pressure from Trump, but rather a simple clarification of the Mexican legal framework.

Permitted participation mechanisms

The president explained that the legislation does allow U.S. companies to participate as contractors for Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) through various contract arrangements, now regulated by the new Pemex Law. As examples, she cited Halliburton, which has been working with the state-owned oil company for about 80 years, and Sempra Energy, which operates a natural gas liquefaction plant in Ensenada, Baja California. That facility imports natural gas from the United States and exports it primarily to Asian markets or sells it in Mexico.

No conditions for USMCA

Sheinbaum denied that Trump had raised these issues as a condition for the review or ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Nor did she accept that these issues had been linked to demands regarding security, the arrest of politicians allegedly linked to drug trafficking or the handover of Pemex assets.

She reiterated that any collaboration must respect the Mexican Constitution and laws, and that the bilateral relationship is based on coordination and cooperation, not subordination.