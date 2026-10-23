Trump criticizes NYC's decision to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park

President Donald Trump criticized the decision by New York City to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, after the City Council passed a bill to end this traditional and iconic activity that has been taking place for over 150 years.

"Horse-drawn carriages in New York are a quintessential part of the city's experience. It's a shame that, for political reasons, we're going to see them disappear!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The ban, which will take effect June 1, 2028, will affect the entire city, not just Central Park: not a single horse-drawn carriage will be allowed in any of New York's five boroughs.

New York City Council spokesperson, Julie Menin—who supported the initiative—simply stated that the horses cannot be sold to a slaughterhouse or used for other carriage-related activities, and that the approximately 150 carriage drivers will have to find new jobs, according to AFP.

This measure was introduced by the city's Democratic Party and received 40 votes in favor, seven against, and two abstentions. Opponents claimed that they would file a lawsuit on the grounds that it is "unconstitutional," according to a report by Fox News.

For the bill to become law, it must be signed by the mayor of New York, socialist Zohran Mamdani, who has already supported the initiative in the past.