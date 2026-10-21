DEA warns cartels and criminal organizations that its work knows no borders

The director of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Terrance Cole, warned cartels and criminal organizations in Mexico, Colombia and Central America that the agency's work knows no borders and that it will seek out and capture all criminals wherever they may be.

"Whether you are in Colombia, whether you are in Mexico, Central America, the DEA will hunt you down," Cole said during a press conference.

"We are here to protect our citizens under the rule of law that has been established by our Constitution, and we make no bones about it," he added.

During his remarks, the DEA chief paid tribute to agent Enrique Kiki Camarena, who was murdered in Mexico in 1985. Cole attributed the murder to corruption among Mexican authorities.

"I would also ask you to support Red Ribbon Week, which honors Kiki Camarena. He was a DEA agent who was captured and tortured and killed in Mexico under the corruption of Mexican authorities back in the early '80s," he added.

Cole's remarks come days after President Donald Trump commented that he reminded his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, his belief that cartels control Mexico, and once again hinted that the United States could carry out a ground military operation against criminal organizations in the neighboring country.