A man was arrested for smashing a statue at the Iwo Jima memorial in Virginia with a sledgehammer; federal sources say he is an undocumented immigrant and a former DACA recipient

Prince William County police in Virginia arrested a 27-year-old man after allegedly catching him striking a limestone statue with a sledgehammer near the Marine base in Quantico. The statue reproduces the iconic scene of Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima.

According to federal sources cited by Fox News, the detainee, Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, a resident of Stafford, Va., is an undocumented Mexican citizen and a former beneficiary of the DACA whose status reportedly expired this year. The attack caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and resulted in the decapitation of one of the monument's figures.

What happened

Officers responded around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday to the area of Richmond Highway and Fuller Road in Quantico, after receiving a report of property damage. Upon arrival, they found Maldonado Soriano "actively damaging" the statue with a sledgehammer, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The man was arrested without incident. One of the Marine figures had its head completely severed, while other parts of the sculpture were also damaged.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the alleged vandalism, and the investigation remains open. The department has asked anyone with information about the case to contact its tip line.

Damage and charges

According to Fox News, citing authorities, the sledgehammer attack resulted in the complete decapitation of one of the Marine figures, as well as visible dents and gouges on the helmet and face of another figure, in addition to damage to the bayonet of a rifle carried by a third Marine. The sculpture also sustained additional damage in other areas, and police estimate that repairs will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Maldonado Soriano faces three serious charges: destruction of property, trespassing with intent to cause damage and injury to a monument. He remains in custody without bail pending his court appearance; the date of the hearing has not yet been announced.