Trump lashes out at LeBron James: ‘A total disgrace’

President Donald Trump harshly lashed out at LeBron James for what he considered to be the NBA star's disrespectful behavior toward the national anthem before the game between his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the New York Knicks a few days ago.

Trump posted a video on Truth Social showing the NBA's all-time leading scorer performing movements similar to a golf swing instead of respectfully listening to the national anthem as it played at Madison Square Garden.

"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," the president wrote.

"LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!" he added.

In the video, most of the player's teammates are seen standing still and showing respect for the national anthem.

James has not yet responded to Trump's criticism.

This isn't the first time the two have lashed out at each other. In 2017, James stated that going to the White House to celebrate a championship "was an honor until you showed up," referring to Trump.

A year later, it was Trump who took aim at the player after he appeared in an interview with Don Lemon on CNN. "LeBron James was interviewed by the dumbest man on TV, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which is not an easy thing to do," the president said.