7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet; Authorities have not yet specified the number of victims

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Chinese region of Tibet on Thursday night, and casualties were reported, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities.

However, as of now, no specific casualty figures have been reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time (2:33 p.m. GMT), was located about 120 miles east-northeast of Nagqu and 245 miles northeast of Lhasa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake had a shallow depth of about 6 miles.

The China Earthquake Administration activated a Level II emergency response, the Xinhua news agency previously reported.

The epicenter was located in Maru Township, Baqen County. The township's deputy governor, Lhawang Dagpo, stated that the earthquake was clearly felt in the county's government offices and caused cracks in some buildings, according to Xinhua.

Collapses of homes in the area have also been reported, the agency noted. Electricity and telecommunications services were disrupted in the district capital.