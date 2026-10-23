'The Iranian regime is in suicide mode and willing to drag the West down': Joseph Hage warns that Iran seeks to destabilize the US and expand the Islamic revolution

Joseph Hage, a political analyst specializing in the Middle East and terrorism, warned on the Voz News broadcast that Iran seeks to destabilize Western societies and extend its Islamist influence, while defending President Donald Trump's ability to order new military operations regardless of the results of the midterm elections. During an interview with anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, Hage also backed Republican Senator Ted Cruz's warnings about Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Analyzing reports of a possible three-day U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iranian nuclear, energy, and military facilities, Hage argued that destroying Tehran's nuclear program would also require neutralizing the Revolutionary Guard. "These people are not going to surrender; they are living in a suicidal mode right now, and they are willing to drag the Middle East down with them," he stated. According to the analyst, the Iranian regime would also seek to drive up international oil prices to exacerbate discontent in the West. "They know they cannot defeat either Europe or the United States by force, so they will defeat them by destabilizing Western societies," he explained, also mentioning suspicions of a possible Russian intervention.

Regarding the timing of a possible offensive, Hage noted that Trump retains broad authority to make foreign policy decisions, even if Republicans lose control of Congress. "The executive branch holds almost all foreign policy power," he asserted. However, he suggested that a military operation's potential impact on energy prices could explain the White House's caution. An attack on Iranian facilities, he warned, "could cause oil prices to rise sharply for a time."

Hage also accused the Iranian regime of diverting oil revenues to expand its Islamic revolution rather than rebuilding the country. He asserted that the Muslim Brotherhood is an ally of that agenda in the United States and maintained that the organization has a long-term strategy to gain political influence, from local governments all the way to Congress and the Senate.

Amid the controversy surrounding El-Sayed, who denies allegations about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hage echoed Cruz's concerns about the potential national security implications. He invited citizens to consult the organization's 1991 manifesto at the Library of Congress and said its objectives align with the actions he attributes to the candidate. He also denounced alleged restrictions on religious celebrations and community symbols in Michigan cities. Hage concluded that, in his view, the candidate's rhetoric on "Medicare for All" and equality diverts attention from his alleged political objectives.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.