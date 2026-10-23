UK: Meghan Markle's father under investigation for alleged child pornography possession

Thomas Markle, father of the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is under investigation in the United Kingdom for alleged possession of child pornography.

British media outlets reported on the investigation into Thomas Markle, which began after Thomas Jr., one of his children, filed a complaint against his father after allegedly finding a collection of images depicting the sexual abuse of minors at his home in the city of Cebu, Philippines.

Meghan Markle, "dismayed"

The duchess of Sussex issued a statement reported by AFP in which she expresses she is "dismayed" at the news, even though she has not been in contact with her father for years.

In addition, Meghan Markle acknowledged that she had already been informed of certain allegations regarding her father.

"I am deeply dismayed by the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with all the children who may have been harmed," said the Duchess of Sussex. "In 2018, a letter was sent to the London Metropolitan Police and the Royal Family and Specially Protected Persons Unit. Subsequently, that letter was forwarded to me. It contained troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was assured that they were being investigated."

"I hope it is now clear that, despite the misrepresentations published by certain media outlets over the years, my estrangement from my father and my decision not to allow him to have contact with our children were driven by a single motive: to protect them. Although the magnitude of what has now come to light is more repugnant than one could imagine, my sincerest wish is that justice be fully served and that the priority remain the safety and protection of innocent children," she added.

"My brother wants to destroy our dad"

Samantha Markle, another of Thomas Markle's daughters, defended her father and lashed out at her brother Thomas Jr. for wanting to "destroy" him through "lies."

"There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him," said Samantha Markle, in statements reported by the British newspaper Daily Mail. "My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media."