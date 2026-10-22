Ecuador: Former left-wing presidential candidate Luisa González arrested for alleged irregular campaign financing

Police in Ecuador arrested former leftist presidential candidate Luisa González on Thursday. Authorities had been investigating her since January for alleged irregular funding from Venezuela for her 2023 campaign, when Daniel Noboa was elected.

González belongs to the political movement Revolución Ciudadana, which is aligned with former leftist President Rafael Correa (2007–2017), who was barred from participating in the mayoral and prefectural elections to be held in November, AFP reported.

The police stated on their WhatsApp channel that the former candidate "was apprehended," without specifying the reasons.

"They arrested Luisa González. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!" wrote Correa himself on X, a fugitive from Ecuadorian justice and convicted of corruption. The former president has been living in Belgium since leaving office.

The Prosecutor's Office stated that on Thursday it will file charges against three individuals "under investigation for their alleged involvement in the crime of money laundering" and posted the initials of the detainees on X, including L.M.G.A., which matches González's first and last names.

The agency "is investigating alleged irregularities in political financing and electoral spending on advertising during the 2023 presidential campaign, due to inconsistencies in contributions and the lawful origin of the funds," it added.

That year, González lost in the runoff election with 48% of the vote to Noboa.

The Prosecutor's Office has not specified whether this is the same investigation that began in January or a new one. In January, authorities raided González's home. At that time, the former candidate denied having received money from Venezuela.