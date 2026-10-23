Thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets to demand elections, freedom for political prisoners, and the return of María Corina Machado: Delcy Rodríguez's regime responds by detaining seven people

Thousands of Venezuelans marched on Thursday in Caracas and several major cities to demand an election schedule, the release of all political prisoners, and the return of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. It was the first nationwide opposition protest in nearly two years, nine months after the arrest of former dictator Nicolás Maduro, who is facing a drug trafficking trial in New York alongside his wife, Cilia Flores.

The call to protest came from Vente Venezuela, Machado's party, and brought together leaders from various factions of the Democratic Unitary Platform and human rights activists. In addition to Caracas, rallies were held in Valencia, Maracay, San Cristóbal, and Maracaibo, all key cities in Venezuela. In the capital, the march proceeded from the western part of the city with chants of "Elections now," and Venezuelan and American flags visible in the crowd.

Although the demonstrations were peaceful and incident-free, the day ended with arrests. According to reports from the opposition and Venezuelan journalists, the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) arrested seven people who were participating in the protests, including Rony Suárez, Yanail Castro, Daniel Colmenares, Andruws Pineda, Ramón "Alirito" Brizuela, and Ronaike Suárez. The identity of the seventh person has not yet been confirmed. In Valencia, police prevented protesters from reaching the National Electoral Council headquarters.

The Chavista regime, led by Delcy Rodríguez, responded with its own protest and on state television. The United Socialist Party of Venezuela organized a march in downtown Caracas, ostensibly to commemorate, as they announced, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the participation of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, a man accused in the U.S. of narco-terrorism and for whom a $25,000,000 bounty has been offered. This coincidence forced opposition supporters to move their rally for fear of reprisals.

Despite attempting to portray herself in recent months as a unifying figure, Delcy Rodríguez publicly lashed out at the protesters: "There are still very, very, very small groups that are resisting and believe that setting the country on fire and blocking streets is the way for Venezuela to move forward."

While that was happening, Congresswoman Dinorah Figuera, head of the opposition delegation in the dialogue with Chavismo, arrived at the Miraflores Palace to meet with Rodríguez. These talks, backed by Washington, have now spanned three rounds and aim to restructure the Supreme Court of Justice and the National Electoral Council, but they have yet to produce a clear electoral calendar, nor have they made progress toward the release of all political prisoners. Neither Machado nor Edmundo González Urrutia, the president-elect in the last elections that the Chavistas rigged, are participating in them.

The Department of State, for its part, issued a statement welcoming the latest round of negotiations as a step toward expanding political freedoms in the country. Some criticized the statement for being released just as new arrests were reported in the country.

This disconnect between announcements and reality is taking its toll on the streets. Both Trump and Rodríguez have assured that elections will be held, but neither has set a date. Machado maintains that they must be held before July 2027, and many protesters fear the process will drag on until 2028.

"We want presidential elections now; we want a timeline set right away. We're not going to wait until 2028," María Débora Marín, a 57-year-old shopkeeper in Valencia, said.

Maduro's arrest on January 3 sparked enormous anticipation among Venezuelans regarding Washington. Nearly ten months later, the mood has changed. Political prisoners remain, repression continues, and the transition is moving slowly, while oil and trade deals with the regime are being finalized at a much faster pace.

"The United States got rid of one big problem—Maduro—but the rest remains," Rayeska Puesme, an 18-year-old in Maracay who is considering emigrating, summed up.

Machado, for her part, has remained outside the country since December. Her team says she has tried several times to return without success, and Vente Venezuela is demanding that she be allowed to do so without the political disqualification that prevented her from running in the 2024 presidential election. The opposition leader has promised that she will return sooner than many imagine.