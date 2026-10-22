France: Macron accuses the far left of seeking to 'bring down the Republic,' while the Justice Minister confirms that 217 people are in custody for the riots

French President Emmanuel Macron accused far-left groups on Thursday of seeking to "bring down the Republic" during last weekend's riots, while Justice Minister, Gérald Darmanin, announced that 217 people have been jailed out of the 2,700 taken into police custody.

"Seditious acts" by the far left

At the conclusion of a meeting at the Élysée Palace with intelligence agencies, Emmanuel Macron stated: "We have witnessed both political and even seditious acts carried out by organized groups of the far left whose goal is to bring down the Republic."

New demonstrations are planned for this weekend over issues that reportedly include the rising cost of living. In this regard, the president announced that on Saturday, only demonstrations organized by labor unions will be permitted, and alternative routes will be provided to protect "downtown areas" as well as "businesses and buildings."

"The general recommendation is that there be no demonstrations in the coming days," Macron stated, warning that requests made by "people who have no legitimacy to do so" will be rejected.

217 imprisoned in speed trials

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Thursday, outside the Fleury-Mérogis prison, that 217 people were jailed among the 2,700 taken into police custody following last weekend's acts of violence and looting. "This number continues to rise significantly," he noted.

The minister told reporters that, of the 217 imprisoned, "half had no criminal record," and added that "in general, they are men between the ages of 18 and 25."

French courts have handed down swift sentences, including prison terms, in expedited trials for those accused of participating in the riots. Darmanin has pledged to oversee these expedited trials to quickly resolve the backlog of pending cases and ensure they serve as a deterrent.