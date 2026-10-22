Ohio: Toledo chemical leak forces nearly 1,000 to evacuate, tens of thousands to shelter in place

A 5,500-gallon tank of glycidyl methacrylate ruptured at a chemical transport terminal in northern Toledo, Ohio, releasing an irritating cloud that forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents and prompted more than 50,000 people to remain indoors as a precaution.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the MC Tank Transport terminal, located at 1266 Progress Avenue. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency attributed the leak to an error during the transfer of the chemical, although the investigation is ongoing.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz initially spoke of an explosion at the storage facility, but a city spokesperson later clarified that there had been no explosion, only a rupture and release of the chemical.

Evacuations and explosion alert

The city of Toledo said Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered the evacuation of everyone within a 1-mile radius of the terminal at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, an area that included 983 residents. Hours later, it expanded the shelter-in-place recommendation to a 3-mile radius, where more than 50,000 people lived.

Authorities feared that the tank, which held 5,500 gallons of glycidyl methacrylate, could explode within the first 12 hours after the leak. As a result, emergency crews decided not to approach the tank and to allow the gas to vent in a controlled manner.

Symptoms and medical Care

Glycidyl methacrylate is a flammable industrial product used in the manufacture of plastics, paints, and coatings. Contact can cause a burning sensation in the eyes, nose, mouth and skin; overexposure can cause headache, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

The ProMedica healthcare system evaluated about 30 people with symptoms potentially related to the leak, most of whom were discharged. A sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene experienced breathing difficulties and went to the hospital on his own; authorities did not consider it a serious case.

The situation is improving

The city lifted the shelter-in-place order at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reduced the evacuation zone to a half-mile radius around the terminal. The mayor indicated that the tank's temperature had dropped, the gas emission had decreased significantly, and that another explosion no longer seemed like a "very real" possibility.

The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality within the perimeter of the affected area. The city confirmed that tap water is not contaminated and that municipal services returned to normal operation on Thursday.