First tanker carrying Russian diesel sets sail for New York following deal between Trump and Putin

The first oil tanker loaded with Russian diesel is already sailing toward New York, following the energy agreement reached on Oct. 9 between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

According to the agency Reuters, the vessel Agioi Fanendes, flying the flag of Malta, departed on Thursday, Oct. 22, from the Russian port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, carrying 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel. It is scheduled to arrive in New York on Nov. 7, according to LSEG maritime tracking data.

The shipment marks a shift in Washington's energy policy toward Moscow, following restrictions imposed on U.S. imports of Russian oil and petroleum products after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. At this time, neither the buyer nor the seller of this shipment has been publicly identified.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the departure of the first oil tanker on Friday and assured that supplies will continue on a regular basis, as reported by The Associated Press.

The agreement was announced by Trump on Oct. 9 with the aim of increasing fuel availability and alleviating high diesel prices ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

According to the figures announced by the White House, Russia will initially export 300,000 metric tons of diesel, equivalent to about 2.25 million barrels, destined for the United States and other international markets. An additional 500,000 metric tons will be added in November, followed by another million metric tons later.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Moscow aims to restore export volumes to between 3 and 3.5 million metric tons per month before the end of the year.

Washington eases sanctions, Ukraine questions deal

The Trump administration also approved a temporary exemption from sanctions against Russia. On Oct. 9, the Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued General License 135, which authorizes certain sales, delivery, unloading and import of Russian diesel through April 7, 2027.

The measure represents a partial easing of the restrictions, although it does not eliminate the general regime of sanctions against Moscow.

The energy rapprochement has drawn criticism in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the United States' decision, arguing that allowing new commercial transactions involving Russian fuel could provide Moscow with additional revenue while the war continues.