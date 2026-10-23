'Democrats want our votes, but they don't want our babies': The heart-wrenching message to Hispanics ahead of midterms

"Democrats want our votes, but they don't want our babies." With that heart-wrenching message, the Susan B. Anthony Prolife organization (SBA) is working to raise awareness and drive Hispanic voter turnout ahead of the midterms. It’s a call for reflection aimed at a community with an abortion rate 50% higher than other groups, to which they also present alternatives so mothers facing socioeconomic hardship can give birth to and care for their babies.

SBA decided to send a specific message to Hispanics in light of the distressing data that places this community as the undisputed leader in abortions. The figures for voluntary terminations of pregnancy among Latina women exceed 20%, meaning that one in every five Hispanic babies is never born.

"Democrats are too extreme to represent us in Congress"

This figure is also 50% higher than that of other ethnic groups. This does not seem to impress the Democrats, who keep pushing again and again for the decriminalization of abortion. These are, moreover, increasingly radical initiatives, seeking absolute freedom even up to the moment of birth for healthy and fully viable babies.

"Congressional Democrats support abortion on demand at any time for any reason, all paid for by taxpayers. They even oppose popular, commonsense legislation that would stop late-term abortions, even on healthy babies when the baby can feel excruciating pain.

Congressional Democrats want our votes, but why should we vote for someone who doesn’t want our babies? Democrats are just too extreme to represent us in Congress."

Vicente González: Pro-life promises, pro-abortion votes

SBA also regrets that some Democrats who present themselves as pro-life—and even assured the organization that they shared its values—have chosen to promote abortion, and their votes on key legislation have consistently sided with Planned Parenthood and similar groups. This is the case with the Hispanic representative from Texas Vicente González.

According to his voting record, the lawmaker voted in favor of legalizing the use of taxpayer funds to pay for abortions and abstained on a bill that sought to legalize medical care for babies who survive an abortion. This was strongly condemned by the SBA: "The babies were fighting to survive, and Vicente González stood idly by and did nothing."

There are alternatives: Her PLAN

But SBA did not limit itself to raising awareness among the Hispanic community about where their vote would go if they entrusted it to the Blue Party. The organization once again emphasized reaching out to mothers facing socioeconomic hardship who see abortion as their only option, letting them know that support centers exist, a network that will enable them to carry to term, and raise their baby.

"Sixty percent of women who had an abortion said they would not have if they had received more emotional or financial support. We mobilize communities to connect and grow their local pro-life safety net so moms and babies have the support they need to thrive." explains the website.

"Creating strong pro-life safety nets"

To that end, "Her PLAN accomplishes this mission through structured programs that implement replicable models for communities across the country can create strong pro-life safety nets." This model "organizes its work around seven core categories of support that address the needs that drive women to consider abortion. These categories are the infrastructure of the pro-life safety net.":

A movement that "has to be there for her every day"

At Her PLAN, they're also clear that "The abortion industry only has to catch her on her worst day. The pro-life movement has to be there for her every day."