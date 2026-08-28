The US will deploy the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt to the Middle East in the midst of the war against Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de agosto, 2026

The powerful aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is preparing for a possible deployment to the Middle East in the coming weeks, where it would replace another U.S. aircraft carrier as U.S. military forces continue to enforce a naval blockade in the Arabian Sea. According to USNI News, the aircraft carrier and its strike group are expected to depart from San Diego and head toward the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility to relieve the USS George Washington, in a deployment that could last more than seven months.

The planned deployment comes as the U.S. Navy grapples with the consequences of the USS Abraham Lincoln's prolonged deployment in the region. The aircraft carrier spent more than 250 days at sea without making a port call, raising concerns about the sailors' mental health. Reports also said at least one sailor fell overboard and that supplies were short aboard the warship, which weighs about 100,000 metric tons.

The Lincoln was replaced last week by the USS George Washington, which is expected to make a port call in Thailand in the coming days. According to reports, the Roosevelt could eventually replace the Washington. However, it is unknown whether it would also take over the duties of the USS George H.W. Bush, which is also operating in the Middle East, or operate alongside it.

The news of the Roosevelt's deployment comes amid a war against Iran that, after six months of attacks and negotiations, shows no sign of ending anytime soon. Despite this, retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Mike Jernigan revealed Thursday on Fox News that U.S. forces have significantly weakened Iran's naval infrastructure and considerably reduced its ability to coordinate attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Jernigan, the damage inflicted on Iran's naval infrastructure has left the regime with limited options for threatening commercial traffic through this strategic sea lane.