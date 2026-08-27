Trump celebrates $10B Micron investment in U.S. research labs

Published by Ben Whedon 27 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated a planned $10 billion investment in U.S. research labs by tech company Micron, declaring that the move would help usher in a "golden age of science."

"GREAT NEWS! Micron, one of the “HOTTEST” Companies in the World, just announced a MASSIVE 10 BILLION DOLLAR Investment in new Research Labs right here in America. They are keeping us at the absolute forefront of A.I. and Advanced Computing!" he posted on Truth Social.

"Combined with their previous TREMENDOUS 250 BILLION DOLLAR commitment, they are creating over tens of thousands of Great American Jobs," he added. "We are bringing Critical Technologies BACK to the U.S.A. Because of our Great Policies, Companies are investing TRILLIONS. I have made it clear that America will lead the way to a new Golden Age of Science."

Micron announced a $250 million investment in Trump accounts in July, joining other major companies.

"Micron is investing directly in the American Worker and Family! This is exactly what the fabulously successful TRUMP ACCOUNTS were created to do — Give every American Child a headstart, and a real chance to succeed," Trump said at the time.

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