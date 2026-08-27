Reason behind CIA director's surprise trip to Moscow revealed: To prevent a potential Russian attack on NATO

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de agosto, 2026

The director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, made a surprise trip to Moscow this week to deliver a direct warning to Russia: not to attack any NATO member country. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing people familiar with the visit.

The surprise trip marked Ratcliffe's first publicly known visit to the Russian capital and came just days after new U.S. intelligence assessments, also reported by the WSJ, indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin might launch a limited attack against NATO in the coming years in order to test the Atlantic Alliance's resolve.

Ratcliffe's trip took place despite the Trump administration's disagreements with NATO and several of its Western allies in recent months.

According to the report, U.S. officials fear that Putin, under pressure from the stalemate in the war in Ukraine and from internal tensions in his own country, might order an operation ranging from a cyberattack to a small-scale ground incursion, likely directed against a Baltic nation belonging to the alliance.

Added to this scenario is the critical shortage of key munitions in the West, exacerbated by the wear and tear of the war with Iran, as well as the arms transfers Washington has made to Kiev since the Russian invasion of 2022.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Ratcliffe met with Russian intelligence officials during his stay in Moscow, though he clarified that he did not meet with Putin directly. The Russian president, however, was briefed on the content of those conversations, according to Peskov.

From the White House, however, the official response has been evasive. President Trump, during an interview with conservative host Glenn Beck, downplayed the significance of the trip, calling it "semi-routine," and chose to focus his remarks on the war between Russia and Ukraine. "Something may come out of it. We're working very hard to get that war ended and frankly they both want to see it ended at this point," the president said.

Both the White House spokesperson and the CIA spokesperson referred to those statements or directly declined to provide further information.

Ratcliffe, considered one of Trump's closest advisors, thus joins the list of U.S. officials who have traveled to Moscow in recent months, including Steve Witkoff, Washington's envoy for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. However, a visit by a CIA director to Russian soil remains rare. The last time this happened was in November 2021, when William Burns, then director of the agency under the Biden administration, traveled to Moscow with a message nearly identical to Ratcliffe's, warning Putin not to invade Ukraine.

In the end, Putin decided to invade, and Washington—at that time extremely cautious under Biden's leadership—was unable to prevent it and limited itself to supporting Kiev for years.