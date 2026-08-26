Published by Diane HernándezCarlos Dominguez 26 de agosto, 2026

At least 98 people have died and nearly 403 tourists remain unaccounted for after massive flooding struck the border region between Nepal and China on Wednesday, according to the latest official figures.

Nepalese police put the death toll at 95 and the number of missing officers at about 28, as rescuers make their way through water and mud. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation reported that some 403 tourists, 341 of them foreigners, remain unaccounted for. The Nepal Tourism Board specified that among this group are Americans, Indians, Malaysians, British nationals and one Australian, in addition to 62 Nepalese travelers. The list was compiled using information from travel agencies and tourism companies and is therefore still subject to verification.

Homes destroyed and communities cut off

The flooding particularly affected the Nepalese district of Rasuwa. Images released by the police showed a flooded river sweeping away homes and covering large areas with water, mud and debris.

Nepalese police confirmed the recovery of at least 19 bodies and noted that several of their officers also remained cut off. Authorities urged those living near riverbanks to immediately evacuate high-risk areas, AFP reported.

Among the affected areas is Syabrubesi, the starting point of the popular Langtang hiking trail. The emergency also struck areas used by travelers undertaking the Hindu pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.

The Nepalese Army is conducting aerial searches and has rescued 114 people in Rasuwa, the government reported. Prime Minister Balendra Shah called for unity and patience: "The state stands with you with all its resources. The government assumes full responsibility for your rescue, medical care, food, and shelter."

The disaster also reached Chinese territory

On the Chinese side, the mudslide affected the Gyirong border crossing. State-run CCTV reported "numerous victims" and later gave a preliminary toll of three dead and 265 missing. It is unclear whether these figures overlap with those from Nepal; CCTV indicated that the specific data is still being verified.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the mobilization of all resources to locate the missing, treat the injured, and minimize casualties, according to CCTV and the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal stated that an earthquake may have triggered a landslide that blocked a river and caused the water level to rise sharply. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority noted that satellite imagery from Planet Labs points to a "snow and rock slide" on the border.