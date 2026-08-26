Pedro Ferriz de Con on Voz News: 'The Trump administration's target is the kingpin of all kingpins, Andrés Manuel López Obrador'

Published by VozMedia Staff 25 de agosto, 2026

Journalist and political analyst Pedro Ferriz de Con made some harsh remarks on the Voz News broadcast this Tuesday, where he analyzed the current situation in Mexico—including the deep divisions within the ruling party, MORENA— amid the controversy involving the now-former governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom he described as a drug lord and identified as a target of President Donald Trump's administration.

"I think there's a long way to go before we get to López Obrador, but I believe that if the U.S. elections are in November, between this Tuesday and that date, something decisive will have to happen with MORENA. And I'm sure the U.S.'s target is the kingpin of all kingpins, who is Andrés Manuel López Obrador," Ferriz de Con told host and executive director Karina Yapor. In a previous interview on Voz News, the journalist and political analyst had pointed out that Washington had the former Mexican president in its sights as part of its fight against drug cartels and the way in which "Mexican narco-politicians" play a fundamental role in the trafficking of fentanyl to the United States.

Ferriz de Con's remarks came amid the scandal surrounding Rocha Moya, whom the United States accused of various crimes related to drug trafficking and who, despite this, decided to return to the governorship of Sinaloa. However, President Claudia Sheinbaum and other MORENA members outright rejected the decision, prompting Rocha Moya to request an administrative leave of absence and step down from office, while the Sinaloa State Legislature elects former Secretary of Education Graciela Domínguez as the state's new interim governor.

Regarding Rocha Moya's situation with the United States and the division his presence has caused, the journalist and political analyst said during Tuesday's interview: "It seems that the Mexican government breaks out in a severe rash whenever this topic is brought up. […] We are witnessing a rift in the "Maximato" relationship between Palenque and the National Palace—that is, between López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum. She's in a dead end because, on the one hand, she has to obey Palenque, and on the other hand, she has to appear before the courts that have filed legal proceedings against government officials in various states of the Mexican Republic."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.