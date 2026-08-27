Legal setback for Trump: Federal judge halts his administration's changes to the fair housing program

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de agosto, 2026

Federal Judge Myong Joun on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from implementing proposed changes to a federal grant program, ruling in favor of fair housing organizations that argued the reform would severely impact their operations, as the proposed restructuring would reduce funding available to more than 100 nonprofit organizations and limit the number of groups eligible to receive grants. In his ruling, Joun noted that the government had not adequately justified its decision to move forward with what he described as "sweeping changes" to the program.

Joun ruled in favor of the National Fair Housing Alliance and the Massachusetts Center for Fair Housing and determined that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had failed to demonstrate why it was necessary to deviate so significantly from the established structure for distributing program funds. "The effect of HUD’s restructure effectively bars the very housing organizations that have been effectuating FHIP’s (Fair Housing Initiatives Program) mission year after year since its enactment," the federal judge wrote in his ruling, in which he ordered HUD to reinstate the previous framework for distributing program funds.

Previously, the Trump administration had defended the proposed reform as an effort to modernize the FHIP and encourage participation from a broader range of organizations. The new rules also included additional eligibility requirements, including provisions requiring applicants to comply with the administration's positions on "gender ideology" and immigration.

According to Bloomberg, a HUD spokesperson said the agency's changes to FHIP grants were intended to improve enforcement of fair housing laws nationwide and that it "will continue these efforts, including the use of all available legal options." In a statement, the spokesperson added, "HUD stands by the legality of its NOFOs (Notices of Funding Opportunity), which reaffirm the agency's commitment to the sound stewardship of taxpayer funds."