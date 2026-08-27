Jared Golden: The Democrat who sided with Trump in the tariff war with Canada

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de agosto, 2026

Jared Golden once again backed President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada. In stark contrast to his colleagues, the Democratic congressman defended the president's policy as a tool to put pressure on Ottawa in trade negotiations.

Golden, 44, has represented Maine's 2nd congressional district since 2019. Although his district has a conservative-leaning demographic and voted for Trump in the last three presidential elections, he has won reelection three times. In 2024, Trump defeated Kamala Harris by nine percentage points, while Golden was reelected by less than one point.

This time, the congressman backed the new tariffs of 50 percent imposed by Trump on about $20 billion in goods, equivalent to 5.5 percent of Canadian exports to the United States. The measure affects products such as steel, electronics, dairy products, clothing, and other goods, and Trump justified it as a response to Canada's trade barriers and what he considers unfair treatment of U.S. producers.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, effective September 8.

The latest escalation came after talks between the two governments stalled over disagreements about the terms of a future trade agreement. Carney accused Washington of making last-minute demands that harmed Canada's economic interests, while U.S. officials blamed Ottawa for the failed negotiations.

Golden commented on the matter in an interview with the Portland Press Herald: "If Canada thinks they’re better off without our goods, I wish them good luck. I suspect in the long run, it won’t go well for them."

Golden's stance is particularly striking because Canada is Maine's largest trading partner. In 2024, 42% of Maine's exports went to Canada, while 70% of its imports came from that country.

The former Marine had been the only Democratic congressman to oppose a resolution to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canada, even as six Republicans joined the vote.