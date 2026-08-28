Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de agosto, 2026

Donald Trump announced Ben Moss as the new White House staff secretary. The attorney will replace William Scharf, who has held the position since the start of the second Trump administration.

Moss is a young attorney who graduated from the University of Chicago and who, in just a few years, went from working in the judicial and private sectors to becoming a trusted aide to Vice President JD Vance, first during his time as a senator and later in his role as vice president.

During his time in college, he served as president of the Jewish Law Students Association, as well as editor-in-chief of the Chicago Journal of International Law and a member of the Federalist Society.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social, where he praised Scharf's work, who was recently appointed as White House counsel: "Will did a truly outstanding job as Staff Secretary, and will no doubt be an amazing White House Counsel."

Regarding Moss, the president praised his work and career. He described his service in the Trump administration as "exceptional."

"Ben started in Government as General Counsel to JD Vance in the United States Senate, after serving as a Law Clerk to a Highly Respected Federal Appeals Court Judge, and a lawyer in private practice. He was a top student at the University of Chicago Law School, one of the best Law Schools in the Country and, more importantly, he is a Patriot who loves our beautiful Country. He will do a great job as Staff Secretary. Congratulations Ben!" Trump added.