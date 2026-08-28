Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de agosto, 2026

More than 130 technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, signed an open letter warning of an imminent increase in the scale and sophistication of AI-driven cyberattacks. The document, titled "A call for collective action on cyber defense," brings together the world's leading AI labs as well as banks, insurance companies, and cybersecurity firms.

"In the coming months, AI-enabled cyber attacks will become far more widespread and sophisticated as models around the world become increasingly capable," the text reads. "The companies and public services our communities depend on—from hospitals to water treatment plants to the infrastructure that powers the internet—are at risk."

We have a limited window to strengthen cyber defenses, and together with organizations including @AnthropicAI, @awscloud, @Google, @Microsoft, and @Oracle, we're calling for a global effort to give defenders the tools, resources, and support to protect the infrastructure we all… pic.twitter.com/XiKitsf5wb — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 27, 2026

Despite the almost alarmist tone, the signatory companies also maintained that there is a window of opportunity for cybersecurity defenses to stay one step ahead of attacks, thanks to the same AI that could also be used for malicious purposes.

"Today's AI advances are already giving defenders new ways to fix weaknesses that have accumulated for years. If we act decisively, we can use the defenders' window to make our digital world much more secure," the companies noted.

The report identifies several structural weaknesses that leave current systems vulnerable, including long-standing flaws, excessive permissions, incorrect configurations, software awaiting updates, and accumulated technical debt in legacy systems. According to the tech giants, security teams, particularly those protecting critical infrastructure, have been operating for years with insufficient resources and urgently need additional tools and funding.

Beyond sounding the alarm, the letter proposes an action plan divided into four areas. It calls on organizations in general to make cyber defense an immediate leadership priority, addressing the highest-risk vulnerabilities first. It requires cybersecurity companies and technology partners to test their defenses against the most advanced attack capabilities continuously and to make defensive technology accessible to operators with limited budgets. It calls on governments to coordinate their response at the local, national, and international levels, fund the protection of essential services that currently lack personnel or funding, and "impose costs on attackers." It also calls on cutting-edge AI companies to provide responsible access to their models, funding, and direct technical support, especially for those defending critical infrastructure with limited resources.

"We can make the digital infrastructure we all depend on more secure. We call on leaders across industry and government to bring the full weight of their technology, resources, and expertise to this effort," the document states. The initiative comes at a time when governments worldwide are facing growing pressure to update their regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the rapid development of artificial intelligence, a technology whose use has become a major source of concern for regulators and companies in the sector.

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, also warned of the urgency of the matter: "This is a critically important moment for cyber defense with AI; there is not much time to act. We are happy if you want to work with us or any of our competitors or partners, but please take this moment seriously. Only an urgent and intense collective response will work."

this is a critically important moment for cyber defense with AI; there is not much time to act.



we are happy if you want to work with us or any of our competitors or partners, but please take this moment seriously.



only an urgent and intense collective response will work. — Sam Altman (@sama) August 27, 2026

This call for unity and action comes in the wake of the HuggingFace-OpenAI incident, in which approximately 1,200 OpenAI agents managed, without authorization, to communicate with one another and exchange more than 70,000 messages and files. Of those thousands of agents, 688 joined forces to hack the Hugging Face platform in July.

AI agents are independent software programs that users can instruct to perform tasks autonomously. The agents communicated and then collaborated to attack Hugging Face, even though OpenAI's programmers did not design them to carry out this type of action.