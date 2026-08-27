Yayoi Kusama's last polka dot: Japanese art legend dies at 97

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de agosto, 2026

Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and recognizable figures in contemporary art, died at age 97 in a hospital in Tokyo, her company announced in a statement on Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Yayoi Kusama at a hospital in Tokyo on August 14, 2026," the company said.

The Japanese artist, known as the "Queen of Polka Dots," enjoyed an extraordinary international career spanning decades that encompassed painting, sculpture, installations, performance art, literature, and poetry.

"She continued to paint until her final days, never putting down her brush, and continued her exploration of eternal love and the perpetual soul," the statement noted.

A life among polka dots and infinite nets

Born in 1929 as the youngest daughter of a wealthy family, Kusama began creating her signature patterns of dots and nets when she was just 10 years old.

Her unmistakable red wig, her polka-dot outfits, and her celebrated immersive installations made her a pop culture icon. However, behind the exuberance and color of her work lay a long struggle with mental illness, which she transformed into a powerful source of creativity.

Polka dots, pumpkins, and infinite mirror rooms were some of the central elements of an artistic universe dedicated to exploring obsession, identity, love, life, and eternity.

The organization responsible for preserving her legacy assured that it will respect her wishes and continue to bring, through her art, "hope and strength" to people around the world. Kusama has stopped painting, but the infinity she imagined remains.