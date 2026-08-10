BREAKING | Earthquake in Colombia leaves 265 dead and about 3,500 injured so far: Three days of national mourning declared

Published by Carlos DominguezEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de agosto, 2026

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, so far leaving 265 dead and 3,500 injured. It was also felt in several of the South American nation's major cities, as well as in areas of Ecuador and Panama, according to reports from authorities and the AFP news agency.

The quake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time and had its epicenter in San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó, in western Colombia.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) had initially reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 but later updated the reading to 7.4, according to El Espectador. The agency estimated the earthquake's depth at about 60 miles.

The tremor was felt in numerous locations across Colombia, including Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Bucaramanga, Villavicencio, Cúcuta, Valledupar and Envigado.

Timestamps are Eastern Time (E.T.).

11:23 am Colombia Runs Out of Time to Find Earthquake Survivors 17:37 13/08/2026 17:37 13/08/2026 This Thursday marks the end of the critical 72-hour window to find survivors of the devastating earthquake that struck Colombia, while nearly 500 people remain missing and may still be trapped under the rubble.



The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday—the strongest in the country this century—has so far claimed 265 lives and left about 3,500 people injured.

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According to AFP, in Cali, Pereira, and other cities in western Colombia, rescue teams are working around the clock. A group of the "Topos"—the renowned Mexican rescue workers who had been in neighboring Venezuela, where a double earthquake caused more than 6,000 deaths on June 24—arrived in Cali.

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​"We all come from Venezuela, from La Guaira. These past 41 days we spent working there made us stronger, because we overcame hunger, pain, and sleepless nights," said Héctor Méndez, 80, president of Topos Aztecas.

09:49 am Technology and Rescue: How to Locate Survivors 15:57 13/08/2026 15:57 13/08/2026

01:20 pm Rescue efforts in Colombia enter the "final phase" of the first 72 hours following the earthquake 20:20 12/08/2026 20:20 12/08/2026 On Wednesday, Colombia declared three days of national mourning for the more than 230 people killed in the powerful earthquake, while rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for possible survivors amid the rubble.

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​The government ordered that flags be flown at half-mast on official buildings and at Colombian embassies abroad, "in tribute to all those who died," whose number stands at 239, according to AFP.



Situation Report No. 014, published on Wednesday by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), currently reports 2,774 injured, although the figures could rise significantly in the coming hours.



In Pereira and Cali, emergency teams worked through the night with cranes, search dogs, and heavy machinery to search for survivors, while volunteers formed human chains to clear the rubble by hand.



"I know that today and tomorrow we're going to pull people out alive (...) I'm an old man now, but I'm a bloodhound," Julio César Pineda, a 67-year-old rescuer, told AFP. He continues to work tirelessly despite having to work through the night in the dark due to power outages affecting nearly all of Pereira.



"We're entering the final phase of the first 72 hours," Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said on Wednesday, referring to the period when survivors are most likely to be found.



"That doesn't mean there won't be survivors afterward, but it does become more difficult," he added.

09:55 am Colombian government declares three days of mourning after earthquake 15:57 12/08/2026 15:57 12/08/2026 The Colombian government declared three days of national mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims of the powerful earthquake, which has left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured.



According to the decree, during that period the national flag will be flown at half-staff “at public buildings across the country, as well as at Colombian embassies and consular offices abroad,” in “honor of all those who lost their lives.”

05:30 am Colombian rescuers pull woman alive from rubble 11:33 12/08/2026 11:33 12/08/2026 Colombian rescue workers and volunteers pulled a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday night, amid cheers and applause as exhausted crews continued searching for more survivors of the strongest earthquake to hit the country this century.



Daniela Largo spent more than 35 hours trapped beneath the ruins of a hotel before being carried out on a stretcher wrapped in a blue blanket, as rescue teams and relatives shouted with joy.



Authorities revised the death toll downward to 216 after the government of Valle del Cauca and the mayor’s office in Cali corrected earlier figures.



“Just as we were beginning to lose hope, we received a call,” her mother, Sandra Milena Pérez, told AFP in Pereira.



Pérez said a neighbor heard cries for help beneath the rubble and contacted volunteers and professional rescuers in an effort to save her.



In Pereira and Cali, the hardest-hit cities, families are sleeping in parks out of fear of aftershocks. Entire city blocks have been reduced to rubble.



“We are working with our hands, with gloves. It is heartbreaking to see time slipping away” in the search for people still alive, said Pablo César Ruiz, a volunteer in Cali.

​ World The EU activates €2 million in emergency aid for Colombia Diane Hernández

01:12 am Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 216 19:27 11/08/2026 16:06 12/08/2026 The death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday has risen to 216, according to the latest figures from local authorities.



The earthquake also left 668 people injured and caused severe property damage, particularly in Cali and Pereira, the hardest-hit cities.



The figures remain provisional, as emergency teams continue search and rescue operations, as well as damage assessments in urban and rural areas of the departments of Valle del Cauca, Risaralda, and Chocó.

10:32 am Map showing the intensity of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia 16:34 11/08/2026 16:06 12/08/2026 Infographic map showing the shake intensity of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Colombia on Aug. 10.AFP

09:37 am Colombia scrambles to find survivors as quake kills 181 16:16 11/08/2026 16:21 11/08/2026 Colombian volunteers cleared debris by hand throughout the night in the search for survivors of the earthquake that has claimed the lives of at least 181 people and destroyed more than 100 homes and office buildings.



Pereira, a city of half a million people, was the hardest hit.

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​Throughout the night, residents roamed the dark streets with flashlights.



Volunteers searched the ruins of a six-story building housing stores and offices, where two girls were believed to be trapped.



"It's very sad to see the whole city like this, knowing that there may still be people alive down there," Juana Marín, 25, told AFP. She joined dozens of volunteers to clear the rubble by hand.

08:09 am Pope Leo XIV expressed his sorrow over the earthquake and said he was "deeply saddened" 15:26 11/08/2026 16:21 11/08/2026 Pope Leo XIV said Tuesday that he is "deeply saddened" by the earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday and left at least 169 dead and more than 600 injured, according to the Vatican.



"The Holy Father, deeply saddened to learn the painful news of the earthquake that has seriously affected several areas of Colombia... offers prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased and raises his prayers to the Lord for the prompt recovery of those affected by this tragedy," the Vatican's secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, wrote in a note to the archbishop of Cartagena, Francisco Javier Munera Correa.

08:05 am Earthquake caused 165 buildings to collapse 15:24 11/08/2026 15:34 11/08/2026 Colombian mayors reported 165 collapsed buildings due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck on Monday.



Emergency crews continued to assess the damage and conduct search-and-rescue operations amid the rubble, particularly in Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdó, the hardest-hit cities.

08:03 am Death toll from the Colombia earthquake rises to 169 15:22 11/08/2026 15:34 11/08/2026 At least 169 people died and more than 600 were injured in the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday, according to a new report from the Association of Mayors released on Tuesday.



The victims are concentrated in Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdó.

10:23 pm Authorities warn the death toll could keep rising 04:42 11/08/2026 04:42 11/08/2026 Colombian authorities warned the casualty count could rise further as search efforts continue, particularly in areas with damaged access routes and communications. In Quibdó, firefighters reported people trapped in collapsed structures and severe damage to hospitals and public buildings.

09:41 pm USGS estimates losses near $649 million, millions exposed to the quake 23:41 10/08/2026 23:41 10/08/2026 The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued an orange alert and estimated economic losses near $649 million. According to its PAGER system, 1.6 million people felt very strong shaking, and up to 8.9 million were exposed to severe seismic movement across Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

09:15 pm Seventh airport suspends flights; partial collapse at Pereira's airport leaves casualties 23:41 10/08/2026 23:41 10/08/2026 Cali's airport joined the list of suspended terminals, bringing the total to seven affected airports. At Pereira's Matecaña International Airport, a partial infrastructure collapse caused fatalities. Authorities also reported damage to at least 18 major roads and the temporary closure of the Sumapaz tunnel and the Mariano Ospina bridge for technical inspection.

08:47 pm More than 1,500 homes damaged, hospital and cathedral among the collapses 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 The Colombian government reported damage to 1,575 homes, with 37 completely destroyed and 61 residential and commercial buildings collapsed. In Manizales, one of the cathedral's towers collapsed, while in Cali the Hospital Universitario del Valle suffered a partial collapse and seven other health institutions were evacuated due to structural failures.

08:09 pm Bogotá reports no major structural damage, sends 100 rescuers 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said the capital suffered no serious structural damage, though alarms were triggered and buildings were evacuated as a precaution. He announced the deployment of 100 rescue workers to support the hardest-hit departments.

07:40 pm Cali imposes curfew amid looting threats 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 Cali Mayor Alejandro Éder declared a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. following reports of looting threats in several parts of the city. He also ordered the militarization of the Comuna 17 and 19 districts, with joint police and military patrols.

07:15 pm Colombia's earthquake death toll rises to 138; De la Espriella declares national disaster 23:39 10/08/2026 23:39 10/08/2026 The death toll from Colombia's earthquake rose to 138 dead and 570 injured, President Abelardo de la Espriella reported. He declared a national disaster and ordered Ungrd to prepare a comprehensive report on damages and needs in the affected areas.

06:30 pm US announces $15.5 million in aid for Colombia after earthquake 00:37 11/08/2026 00:37 11/08/2026 The U.S. Department of State announced $15.5 million in funding to address the emergency in Colombia following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake. The agency said on X that the funds will go toward emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments.



"We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support President @ABDELAESPRIELLA and his government as they assess the needs on the ground," the Trump Administration said via the official @StateDept account. Following today’s devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake across various regions in Colombia, the Trump Administration is committing $15.5 million in funding for emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments.



We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and… — Department of State (@StateDept) August 10, 2026

05:45 pm De la Espriella announces trip to Pereira and a Unified Command Post in Chocó 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 President Abelardo de la Espriella announced he will travel to Pereira, one of the areas hit hardest by the earthquake, and that a Unified Command Post will be set up in Chocó. He added that he has asked Ungrd for a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs of the affected communities.

05:07 pm Ungrd rules out tsunami threat on Colombia's Pacific coast 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Colombia's National Disaster Risk Management Unit (Ungrd) ruled out a tsunami threat along the country's Pacific coast following the earthquake. Citing information from the Maritime Directorate (Dimar), the agency said there is no threat to the coastline despite the epicenter's proximity to it.

04:13 pm Medellín's Metro suspends operations 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Medellín's Metro system temporarily suspended service on its lines and cable cars while technical teams assess the state of its infrastructure following the earthquake. The company said Lines A and B, along with cable car routes H, J, K, L, M and P, remain out of service until further notice.

03:55 pm Chocó's governor confirms injuries and building collapses in Quibdó 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Chocó Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba confirmed injuries and the collapse of several buildings in Quibdó, the departmental capital near the earthquake's epicenter. She said regional authorities are working on a damage assessment to issue an official report. "We're concerned about the aftershocks," Córdoba said, in translated remarks.

03:30 pm María Corina Machado expresses her solidarity with Colombia 21:55 10/08/2026 21:58 10/08/2026 Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her solidarity with the Colombian people following the powerful earthquake with its epicenter in San José del Palmar, Chocó, which affected several areas of the neighboring country.



In a message on X, she noted that Venezuelans, who have "suffered the devastating impact of earthquakes," stand in solidarity with the affected families.



"To President @abdelaespriella and his government team, we send you much strength during these difficult times; we trust in your responsibility and diligence in addressing this emergency," added the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.



She affirmed that Venezuela, which has received Colombia's support in its darkest hours, "is today more united than ever with the Colombian people."

03:16 pm EU 'ready to provide more support' after Colombia quake 21:21 10/08/2026 21:21 10/08/2026 EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was "ready to provide more support" after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia.



"Tonight, Europe's heart is with the people of Colombia after the terrible earthquake in the Choco region. We have already mobilised Copernicus, our satellite service, to help with rescue operations," von der Leyen said on social media.

02:36 pm Colombia's president declares a state of emergency following an earthquake that has left at least 111 people dead 20:54 10/08/2026 20:54 10/08/2026 Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency on Monday following the powerful earthquake that struck the western part of the country.



The 7.4-magnitude earthquake left at least 111 dead and 87 injured, according to a statement from the president in Bogotá. De la Espriella took charge of coordinating the emergency response and pledged to prioritize assistance for the affected communities in the hardest-hit areas. People remain near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

01:00 pm Bukele expresses solidarity with Colombia 19:47 10/08/2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele expressed his solidarity with Colombia following the strong earthquake that struck this morning.



In a message on X, he stated that he is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake and that his prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives, the injured and all Colombians who are going through difficult times.



Bukele noted that Colombia has emergency and rescue teams in the affected areas, and expressed confidence in their response capabilities.



However, he assured that El Salvador is in communication and ready to provide immediate support with rescue teams, doctors, paramedics, supplies or any other assistance deemed necessary.

12:59 pm Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 69 19:25 10/08/2026 21:32 10/08/2026 At least 69 people died in various parts of western Colombia as a result of the strong earthquake that struck the country on Monday, local authorities reported.



According to reports from governors and mayors compiled by AFP in the coffee-growing region of Risaralda, whose capital is Pereira, 40 deaths have been recorded, making it the hardest-hit area so far. In Valle del Cauca, whose capital is Cali, there are 27 fatalities. In Manizales, two deaths have been reported. Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

11:15 aM U.S. monitoring earthquake in Colombia, has offered support 6:55 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on X that the Trump administration is closely monitoring the strong earthquake that struck Colombia and declared itself ready to support the Colombian people and the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella.



Rubio recommended that U.S. citizens in Colombia register with the State Department's STEP system and follow the U.S. embassy in Bogotá's social media accounts to receive the latest information.

11:00 aM De La Espriella heads to Bogotá to lead emergency response 6:43 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella announced on X that he is heading to Bogotá to focus on the emergency response efforts the country is facing. He reported that he has convened a Unified Command Post at the UNGRD, from where he will personally lead efforts to assist communities in Chocó, the Coffee Region, and all affected areas.



In his message, the president assured Colombians going through difficult times that they "are not alone."

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​"You have a president who cares deeply about his people and who will do whatever it takes to protect you, stand by you, and help the affected regions move forward, together," said De La Espriella.

10:50 aM At least 18 dead in Pereira 6:42 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 According to AFP, at least 18 people died in the Colombian city of Pereira as a result of the strong earthquake, Mayor Mauricio Salazar reported.



"The situation is critical," said the mayor of Pereira in an interview with Caracol Radio, after confirming this initial death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, which had its epicenter in the neighboring department of Chocó. Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, ColombiaAFP.

10:41 AM Collapsed buildings and people trapped in Cali 6:39 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 At least 20 structures collapsed in the Colombian city of Cali, and people are trapped under the rubble due to the strong earthquake that shook the western part of the country, the local mayor reported.



"At the moment, we have at least 20 collapsed structures in Cali with people trapped. I have requested assistance from the mayor of Bogotá and the mayor of Medellín in the form of rescue teams," said Alejandro Eder, mayor of Colombia's third-largest city, on X.