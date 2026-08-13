The WNBA, in the eye of the storm: The women's league has yet to ban trans players from competing

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de agosto, 2026

The potential participation of biological men in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is sparking intense controversy. League leadership remains noncommittal on this issue, whether to allow or prohibit trans players from competing in the WNBA, even though they are well aware of how physically demanding a sport like basketball is.

On Wednesday, a group of presidents and general managers from the WNBA franchises met to discuss whether or not biological men should be allowed to participate in the league.

Following the meeting, the league issued a statement explaining that this group did not reach a conclusive decision, postponing a resolution until a later date.

"Today's meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online," the WNBA said in a statement reported by ESPN. "We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league."

Aside from these statements, the WNBA criticized those who are using this issue to "denigrate" others, referring to former NBA players Enes Kanter and Royce White, who declared themselves eligible for the upcoming WNBA Draft after determining that they meet "all the requirements" to play in the women's league.

"There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others," the WNBA stated.

This controversial issue gained momentum in late July, when Sophie Cunningham, a player for the Indiana Fever and one of the WNBA's stars, made her opposition to transgender athletes participating in women's competitions public, stating that she will stand by her position despite the criticism she has received following her remarks.