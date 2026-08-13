Marc Anthony, Chayanne, and other Latin stars come together in Miami to support the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de agosto, 2026

Some of Latin music's biggest stars will gather this Sunday in Miami to raise funds for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Venezuela and Colombia.

Marc Anthony, Chayanne, Luis Fonsi, Feid and Jay Wheeler headline the lineup for 'Unidos por los Nuestros," a benefit concert taking place on August 16 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The venue has scheduled the event for that date and time and is presenting it as a charity concert and telethon.

The show will be broadcast live on Univision, ViX, and WAPA, as well as on radio stations operated by TelevisaUnivision, iHeartLatino, and Venevision Play in Venezuela, according to the Associated Press.

The funds raised through ticket sales and donations made during the broadcast will be allocated to both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects in both countries.

Among the planned initiatives are home reconstruction, repairs to schools and community spaces, assistance for children, and mental health support, in addition to other humanitarian efforts.

Marc Anthony: "The need is immense"

The funds will be administered by the Maestro Cares Foundation, an organization founded by Marc Anthony, in partnership with the Univision Foundation.

"Uniting for a common cause—taking action and helping fellow human beings in need—is everyone's duty," said Marc Anthony, according to statements reported by the AP.

The singer of Puerto Rican descent also highlighted the scale of the emergency and noted that various countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have experienced natural disasters with severe consequences for their communities.

"We have all witnessed the devastation that has affected our communities at one time or another," said the artist, who also participated in fundraising initiatives following the Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.

Proceeds from the concert will support the work of humanitarian organizations such as All Hands and Hearts, CARE, Global Empowerment Mission, TECHO, and World Central Kitchen.

The concert was originally organized to help Venezuela and was expanded following the earthquake in Colombia

The initiative had originally been announced in July under the name "Unidos por Venezuela" (United for Venezuela), with the goal of supporting communities affected by the earthquakes that struck the northern part of the country on June 24.

On that day, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude in northern Venezuela, near Yumare. Both events occurred less than a minute apart and reached extremely high levels of shaking.

The USGS later noted that the seismic sequence also posed a significant risk of landslides and affected millions of people.

The Associated Press puts the death toll from the Venezuelan disaster at more than 6,300.

The Kaseya Center had initially announced the event on July 15 as a concert and telethon for Venezuela, featuring Marc Anthony, Ricardo Montaner, Feid, Jay Wheeler, Elena Rose, Gente de Zona, and Mau y Ricky among its participants.

However, the organizers later decided to expand the humanitarian effort to Colombia following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the western part of that country on Monday, August 10.

The death toll reported in the latest update stands at at least 265, while search and rescue efforts and relief work for the affected communities continue in the South American country.

As a result, the event shifted from focusing exclusively on Venezuela to becoming a regional mobilization of artists and humanitarian organizations.

From Ricardo Montaner to Gente de Zona: a star-studded lineup In addition to Marc Anthony, Chayanne, Luis Fonsi, Feid, and Jay Wheeler, Piso 21, Gente de Zona, Elena Rose, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ricardo Montaner, Olga Tañón, and Mau y Ricky, among others, are scheduled to perform.

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​The diverse lineup will bring together on the same stage representatives of salsa, pop, and urban music from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, and Cuba, as well as Puerto Rico.

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​The event will also feature figures from Latin television and entertainment. Among them will be Don Francisco , the longtime host of 'Sábado Gigante,' and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.



How to Donate to Venezuela and Colombia

Viewers of the concert will be able to make donations during the broadcast using the QR codes that will appear on screen, as well as through the platforms set up for the campaign.

According to information released about the event, viewers will also be able to text the word UNIDOS to 707070.

The Kaseya Center had explained since the initial announcement that the donations would help fund food programs, medical care and medications, temporary shelters, housing solutions, child protection, mental health care, and family reunification during the various stages of recovery.

Other artists are also mobilizing aid

The Miami concert is part of a broader effort by music industry figures to support those affected.

AP reported that Colombian artists such as Shakira, Karol G, Ryan Castro, and J Balvin used their social media platforms to promote relief efforts following the earthquake in Colombia, while Medellín-born Feid has called for support for organizations working with those affected.

In the case of Venezuela, the band Rawayana created a foundation after the disaster, and the foundation linked to Metallica made a $100,000 donation to Direct Relief to support humanitarian efforts.

Joining this wave of solidarity will be Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who is scheduled to lead another charity concert for Venezuela's recovery on August 23 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, accompanied by artists such as Beck, Natalia Lafourcade, and Carlos Vives.

With "Unidos por los Nuestros," Miami will become the epicenter this Sunday of one of the largest recent mobilizations in Latin music to raise funds for communities affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia.