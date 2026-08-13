ANALYSIS
Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to install Islamic foot-washing stations in restrooms
The $300,000 project, funded by private donations, has sparked intense controversy between those who view it as a simple security measure and those who are skeptical of the growing accommodation of Islam in Texas's public spaces.
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will install Islamic foot-washing stations, known as "wudu," in the restrooms of Terminal D. The project, filed on July 31 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, has an estimated cost of $300,000 and will be financed entirely with private funds. Construction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
According to official documents, one ablution station will be added to the men's restroom and another to the women's restroom on the departure lounge level of Terminal D. As reported by Fox News, the stated goal is to prevent travelers from washing their feet in conventional sinks, a practice that causes slippery floors and damages sink countertops.
Society
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Controversy erupts on social media
The news has sparked strong backlash on social media among conservative circles, who claim that accommodating Islamic customs in U.S. public spaces is being normalized.
Journalist Natalie Winters was one of the first to break the story. "The Dallas airport is now installing dedicated Islamic 'Wudu' foot-washing stations inside bathrooms," she wrote on X.
Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty reacted harshly to the news. "WTF?! Islamic Wudu FOOT-WASHING stations are being put up now at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport," he wrote on X. "The Islamization of Texas is real and it's TERRIFYING. It has to be stopped in its tracks. This ideology is not compatible with western civilization and should NOT be ENCOURAGED."
Evolutionary psychologist and commentator Gad Saad also weighed in on the controversy. Following Natalie Winters' post about the installation of "wudu" stations at the Dallas airport, Saad wrote on X: "I warned you…"
Not all conservatives see a threat
According to Fox News, conservative activist Ryan Fournier called for calm amid the controversy. "People are freaking out over foot-washing stations at DFW, but let’s look at the actual facts before jumping to conclusions. This isn't about pushing an ideology — it's basic airport management," he wrote on social media.
Fournier explained that washing feet in conventional sinks leaves the floors soaked and slippery, and that the "wudu" basins keep the restrooms dry and safe. He also pointed out that airports such as Chicago O'Hare and Indianapolis have had similar facilities for years.
It's "just about keeping the bathrooms clean and preventing people from slipping on wet tiles. Plain and simple," he concluded.
Demographic figures: Real growth, but with nuances
Concurrent Resolution HCR 18, introduced in 2025 by Democratic Representative Suleman Lalani in the 89th Texas Legislature, raises the estimate to approximately 500,000 people, which would make Texas the state with the fifth-largest Muslim population in the country and the largest in the southern United States. In any case, the community represents about 1% of the total population of The Lone Star State.
According to projections by the Pew Research Center, the Muslim population in the U.S. is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to more than double, rising from 3.45 million in 2017 to 8.1 million in 2050. This growth, driven primarily by birth rates and immigration, is expected to make Muslims the second-largest religious group in the country, surpassing Jews, within the next two decades.