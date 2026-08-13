The American College of Pediatricians condemns the Massachusetts law that allows abortion up to the time of birth

Published by Israel Duro 13 de agosto, 2026

The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) "condemned" the new law signed by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy, which effectively allows abortion up until the moment of birth. In a strongly worded statement, the doctors lamented that the termination of perfectly viable unborn children is permitted and reminded physicians of their obligation to care for both patients involved in a pregnancy.

Furthermore, the College "urges Governor Maura Healey and the Massachusetts Legislature to restore meaningful protections for viable unborn children and to reject policies that allow for their intentional destruction under the guise of healthcare."

"Women deserve better"

In the letter, Dr. Richard Sandler, treasurer of the medical organization, denounced the new regulation for "eliminating fundamental protections for viable fetuses" and asserted that "women deserve better" than a law that merely facilitates the termination of the unborn rather than addressing the real needs of mothers facing this decision:

"ACPeds condemns Massachusetts’ newly enacted expansion of abortion law, which removes critical protections for viable preborn children and further entrenches abortion into state law. The new law contains no gestational-age limit on abortion after 24 weeks, meaning even a viable preborn child late in pregnancy may be aborted. Women deserve better. Children deserve protection. And medicine must never lose sight of its obligation to both patients."

"Child’s humanity does not change based on whether he or she is inside or outside the womb"

Dr. Robin Pierucci, a certified pediatrician and neonatologist, as well as a "mother of three," also shared her opinion, emphasizing that "the child's humanity does not change depending on whether they are inside or outside the womb," emphasizing that "advances in neonatal medicine have made it possible for children born at 24 weeks, and even younger, to survive and thrive"

"As pediatricians, we care for children at every stage of development, including babies born prematurely at the same gestational ages at which babies in Massachusetts may now be aborted. Advances in neonatal medicine have made it possible for children born at 24 weeks and even younger to survive and thrive. At the edge of viability, pediatricians and neonatologists routinely care for premature infants, while Massachusetts law now permits an abortion at that same gestational age or later. This is a contradiction in healthcare. The child’s humanity does not change based on whether he or she is inside or outside the womb. The intentional taking of innocent human life is not health care."