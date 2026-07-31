Trump administration: The 'radical left-wing' is responsible for the immigration 'invasion' in Ceuta

Published by Alejandro Baños 31 de julio, 2026

The Trump Administration has been unanimous in its assessment of the migration crisis currently affecting Spain—and, specifically, the city of Ceuta these days. Washington does not hesitate to blame Pedro Sánchez and his government for the most critical episode in the European country's history regarding borders and national security.

From Maryland, President Donald Trump expressed regret over the situation Spain is facing and warned that if the Republican Party loses power, the United States will suffer a similar episode, albeit on a larger scale.

"I saw what happened in Spain—the catastrophe that occurred," Trump said from his summer residence during a cabinet meeting held at his Camp David retreat, according to remarks reported by AFP. "It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people, and the same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans aren't elected—only it will be worse, much bigger."

The "radical left-wing" is to blame

The president's remarks were echoed by JD Vance. The vice president endorsed the border policy implemented by the Trump administration, which drastically reduced the number of entries and encounters with undocumented immigrants. Furthermore, he did not hesitate to point the finger at the "radical left" that governs Spain for the situation they are seeing in their country.

"Thank God Trump was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this," wrote Vance on X. "These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West."

Subsequently, the Department of State issued a statement expressing its solidarity with the Spanish people "against this egregious violation of their sovereignty and human rights." Like Vance, the agency led by Marco Rubio criticized the Sánchez administration for "enabling and facilitating" illegal immigration in Europe.

"The United States stands with the people of Spain, and all Europeans, against this egregious violation of their sovereignty and human rights," the U.S. State Department stated. "This unacceptable incident is the direct result of the Spanish Government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe."

Separately, the State Department reported that it is considering "actions" to protect Americans living in Spain "from this threat."

According to Spanish authorities, more than 60,000 people entered Spain illegally via Ceuta, both by sea and by land. Countries such as France, which borders Spain to the north, have already announced that they will reinforce the border with more troops to avoid suffering the consequences of this migration crisis.