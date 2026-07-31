Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de julio, 2026

Anthropic acknowledged on Thursday that several of its artificial intelligence models gained "unauthorized access" to the systems of three organizations during security tests that, in theory, were supposed to keep them isolated from the real world.

The announcement comes just days after its rival OpenAI revealed that two of its AI agents left the controlled environment in which they were being evaluated on their own initiative and attacked the Hugging Face platform.

What exactly happened

According to the company, more than 141,000 test operations were evaluated. During that process, three different versions of Claude—including one of its most powerful models, Mythos 5—managed to gain unauthorized access to the systems of three unidentified organizations.

As reported by AFP, unlike in the OpenAI case, Anthropic explained that the internet access occurred due to "a misunderstanding" with its evaluation partner, the company Irregular. Once connected, the models used basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated access points.

Mythos 5, the most advanced model involved, is available only to a limited number of pre-approved partners.

Anthropic stated that it is investigating the incident alongside Irregular and that it has already contacted—or attempted to contact—the three affected organizations.