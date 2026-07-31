Giorgia Meloni considers suspending the Schengen Area and blocking border with Spain following invasion of Ceuta

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de julio, 2026

The migration crisis in Ceuta has triggered a deep diplomatic rift between Rome and Madrid.

The Italian government announced Thursday that it is analyzing "extraordinary measures" to secure its territory, including the possibility of temporarily suspending the Schengen Agreement's guarantees of free movement with regard to Spain, in response to the lack of border controls in Spain.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her administration's position through official channels following working meetings with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. The prime minister described the images captured at the North African border as "shocking" and reiterated her administration's commitment to strict control of European borders.

"Extraordinary measures" to protect national security

In her statement, the Italian prime minister argued that a lack of firmness in the face of uncontrolled migration poses a direct risk to the continent's stability, justifying the use of emergency measures provided for in EU regulations.

"The images coming from Ceuta are shocking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a real threat to the security of European borders," Meloni stated.

The prime minister also confirmed that the Cabinet is "convening the relevant agencies, and following these meetings, we are prepared to take action—including extraordinary measures to protect our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens, such as suspending the Schengen Area agreement with Spain."

The Italian leader's resolve was backed by Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, who expressed his firm support for the work of the Ministry of the Interior.

Tajani warned that irregular immigration poses a threat to national security and noted that the relaxation measures approved by the Madrid government ultimately encourage the activities of human trafficking networks.

Diplomatic escalation and rejection by the Spanish government

The Spanish government's reaction to the Italian administration's statements was swift. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced an urgent summons of Italy's ambassador to Madrid, Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, to convey the socialist administration's official displeasure.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Albares described the Italian government's warnings as an exercise in "partisan demagoguery" and unbecoming of a partner state within the European Union. The Spanish foreign minister maintained that the situation at the Ceuta border stems from internal judicial rulings by the Supreme Court regarding the handling of maritime arrivals and not from legislative initiatives on immigration matters.

Despite the exchange of accusations, Italian authorities have not specified the date on which they will formally submit the request to European Union institutions to restore intercontinental border controls.