Trump's Board of Peace reaches historic agreement on complete disarmament of Hamas and paves way for peace in Gaza

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his so-called "Board of Peace" had finally reached an agreement calling for the total disarmament of the terrorist organization Hamas and all other armed groups operating in Gaza, describing the pact as a major breakthrough in efforts to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian criminal group.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the agreement represents a significant step toward implementing his 20-point peace plan for Gaza and that it would pave the way for a new governing structure in the territory. As the Republican president explained, the agreement calls for a phased disarmament process, following which Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. Responsibility for security would then be assumed by an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force.

"Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY. This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks. This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Trump wrote.

The president also credited Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey with playing a key role in mediating the negotiations and compared the current situation to that of a year ago, when the conflict was at one of its most intense moments. "One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do. I want to thank the mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye—for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible. The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild! Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE," he emphasized in his post.

Hours before this post, several media outlets reported that negotiations held in Cairo between Hamas representatives and regional mediators had made significant progress on a U.S.-backed proposal to end the war, although Israeli officials indicated that the terms under discussion remained unsatisfactory from the Jewish state's perspective.