OpenAI surpasses 1 billion active users: ChatGPT growing faster than Facebook

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de julio, 2026

OpenAI announced this Friday that its AI models now have over 1 billion active users, a milestone reached in less than four years since the launch of ChatGPT. The company also revealed that more than two million businesses use its tools.

"Our models now reach more than one billion active users and more than two million businesses. As people gain confidence in the technology, they use it more deeply," the company said in a statement published on its website.

This milestone comes a little later than expected. According to The Information, by the end of February, OpenAI already had about 900 million active users and expected to cross the 1 billion mark at the beginning of the year. Increased competition in the sector delayed that goal.

Historic growth

OpenAI was founded in 2015, but its commercial takeoff didn't come until November 2022, when it launched ChatGPT. Since then, the platform has become one of the fastest-growing applications in history. By way of comparison, Facebook took six years to reach 1 billion users after its launch.

According to AFP, the 1 billion figure includes all of the company's interfaces: primarily ChatGPT, but also Codex (its AI-assisted programming tool) and ChatGPT Work, a platform that allows the chatbot to be connected to other external applications.

The push into the enterprise market

By the end of 2025, OpenAI had made the corporate client segment one of its top priorities. This type of user generates more revenue and a higher margin per account. Thanks to this approach, the company has managed to close the gap with its main rival in the enterprise market, Anthropic.