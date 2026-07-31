EUROPE PROTECTS ITSELF FROM THE 'SPANISH BIDEN': Growing calls to exclude Spain from Schengen area

Thousands of migrants from Morocco have crossed the walls of Ceuta in recent hours AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de julio, 2026

The migration crisis triggered by the massive arrival of undocumented migrants in Ceuta, Spain, continues to spark reactions across Europe. This Friday, Finland became the first country to publicly back position of Italy, which is considering adopting extraordinary measures in response to Spain following the illegal entry of tens of thousands of people across the border with Morocco.

Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen expressed her support for the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a message posted on X.

"Countries that do not fulfill their obligation to protect the external border cannot be members of Schengen," the minister wrote.

The statements increase political pressure on the government of leftist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which is facing criticism from several European partners over its handling of the worst migration crisis in years in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta.

Italy sparked the debate

Helsinki's support comes just one day after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that her government is considering implementing "extraordinary measures" to protect Italy's borders, including the possibility of reinstating border controls with Spain under the Schengen Borders Code.

After meeting with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, Meloni stated that the images coming from Ceuta demonstrate that "uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to the security of Europe's borders" and affirmed that Italy is prepared to intervene if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also backed this position and argued that Spain's migration policies ultimately encourage the activities of mafias involved in human trafficking.

Can Italy expel Spain from the Schengen area? Italy does not have the authority to unilaterally expel Spain from the Schengen Area.



The serious threat to public order or national security.



In practice, this would mean:



Additional document checks for travelers between Spain and Italy.

Increased police presence at airports, ports and land border crossings.

Possible delays in travel. However, this would not result in Spain's expulsion from the Schengen area or the end of the free movement for European citizens. Legally,The Schengen Borders Code states that a member state may temporarily reintroduce controls at its internal borders when there is aIn practice, this would mean:

France also immediately steps up border controls with Spain

The migration crisis in Ceuta also triggered an immediate reaction from the French government.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that France would reinforce controls at the Spanish border and deploy special units to increase surveillance. "In response to the situation observed in the Ceuta enclave, I gave instructions as of last night to immediately strengthen the controls at the Spanish border. Furthermore, I am activating the Rapid Intervention Border Force for in-depth checks," Nuñez wrote on X.

The Rapid Border Intervention Force (Force Rapide d'Intervention Frontalière—FRIF) is a French unit comprising personnel from the National Police, the Gendarmerie and Customs, deployed to respond immediately to situations of migratory pressure or border security threats.

The decision entails a temporary tightening of controls between France and Spain, though it does not involve closing the border or suspending the Schengen area.