Pope Leo XIV praises the principles of the US, but states that he considers himself ‘first and foremost the pope’ and then an American

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2026

Pope Leo XIV said he feels "great love" for the United States and the values it represents, though he emphasized that he considers himself "first and foremost the pope, who happens to be American,” referring to his identity as the first pontiff born in the country.

In an interview with NBC on the sidelines of a prayer service with music held at Castel Gandolfo, the Chicago-born pontiff explained how he reconciles his nationality with his mission as head of the Catholic Church.

"I think of myself more as the pope who happens to be American. Not to belittle what it means to be an American," he said when asked about the importance of his origins to him.

Leo XIV added that he maintains a deep connection to his native country, but emphasized the universal nature of his ministry. "I have great love for America but I understand my mission as having a very important dimension, which is precisely being pastor of a universal church and having a voice and an opportunity to speak to people throughout the world," he said.

The pontiff, who spent nearly two decades as a missionary in Peru before being elected pope, also answered a question about what he appreciates most about the United States.

"Many things," he said, before highlighting the principles upon which the country has been built.

"In a sense, speaking about principles, what America stands for, the sense of freedom, the sense of opportunity, the sense of having invited, for generations, people from around the world to be part of America," he noted.