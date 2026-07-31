The White House attributes the migrant crisis in Ceuta to the far-left policies of the Spanish government

Migrants arriving on the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in North Africa, after swimming around the border fence between Morocco and Spain on July 30, 2026.LUCIA DIAZ / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de julio, 2026

On Thursday, the White House attributed the serious migration crisis unfolding in the autonomous city of Ceuta, where thousands of people from Morocco have entered irregularly by skirting the border breakwater, to the "far-left globalist policies" implemented by the Spanish government.

The U.S. administration's warning comes amid an escalation of the humanitarian and security crisis in the North African enclave.

The stance of the Donald Trump administration was conveyed in exclusive statements to EFE by White House spokesperson Ana Kelly. Officials in Washington emphasized that the progressive model of border management and permissiveness toward mass migration directly jeopardizes the institutional stability of European nations.

An explicit warning to Madrid regarding the globalist advance

In her official statement, the U.S. government spokesperson underscored President Trump's previous warnings regarding the fragility of open borders and the lack of strict controls at entry points into Europe.

"President Trump has long been warning Europe of the consequences of continuing to implement far-left globalist policies, such as facilitating mass migration. Spain and other countries that have adopted this destructive philosophy should rectify their course immediately or risk their own demise," Kelly stated on behalf of the White House.

Criticism from Washington directly targets the Spanish government's ideological agenda, pointing out that the lack of firmness in border protection ultimately encourages the activities of human trafficking mafias and overwhelms the state's capacity.

Record number of deaths on Europe's southern border

The White House's reaction coincides with the spike in fatalities recorded along the border.

Security forces and maritime rescue services reported the recovery of 14 bodies who had died in the waters off Ceuta within a span of just 24 hours, as a result of desperate attempts to swim to Spanish territory from the Moroccan coast.

With these latest findings, the number of foreign nationals who have died in the area has risen to 44 so far this year, already approaching the total number of deaths documented for the entire previous year, when 46 fatalities were recorded.

The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue are conducting continuous patrol operations in response to the constant flow of people attempting to cross territorial boundaries.