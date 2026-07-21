US sends new shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba amid crisis

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de julio, 2026

The Trump administration sent a new shipment carrying humanitarian aid for the Cuban people on Tuesday as part of the assistance program worth up to $100 million announced this year by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to address the growing economic and humanitarian crisis on the island.

The shipment took off from Miami International Airport aboard a 7Air cargo plane and includes 700 hygiene kits and 700 food packages, according to AFP.

The aid will be distributed by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Caritas Cuba, organizations that Washington considers reliable channels for delivering supplies directly to the population, without the Cuban regime acting as an intermediary.

Direct aid to the Cuban people

The shipment is part of the initiative officially announced by the State Department on May 13, when the U.S. Administration offered up to $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance to Cuba, contingent on the island's authorities allowing independent distribution.

The program includes the shipment of food, medicine, hygiene products, and other essential supplies intended to alleviate the impact of the shortages affecting the country, which have been exacerbated by power outages, fuel shortages, and the deterioration of the healthcare system.

According to the State Department, the assistance aims to benefit between 100,000 and 120,000 Cuban families through a network of humanitarian and religious organizations operating on the island.