Trump meets with president of Lebanon as Iran war continues

Published by Just The News 21 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House amid efforts to end fighting in the country and the renewal of hostilities with Iran.

Lebanon has been the site of fierce fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which controls much of the country's southern portion. Hezbollah is an Iran-backed organization and much of the conflict has coincided with the Iran war.

The meeting was cordial and included a humorous moment, in which Aoun referred to Trump as a "great president."

"See? He knows how to get to me! Now, he can have anything," Trump quipped.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

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