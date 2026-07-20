The Iranian regime claims that diplomatic contacts with the US are continuing through mediators, despite the attacks

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de julio, 2026

The Iranian regime reported Monday that diplomatic efforts with Washington are continuing through intermediaries, despite the bombings carried out by the U.S. against its territory.

"We have been informed by the mediators; we have received messages, without going into details, but the bottom line is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and that certain mediators have conveyed some ideas to us," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baqai, during a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

Washington expanded the scope of its attacks against Iran on Monday, targeting provinces across the country, including the city that houses a nuclear power plant, while the Islamic regime continued its attacks in the region.

Iran demands statement from the IAEA

Following the attacks, Tehran called on the United Nations nuclear agency (IAEA) on Monday to condemn the U.S. bombings, which, according to the regime, struck the nuclear plant under construction in Darkhovin, in the southwest of the country, on Sunday.

"Iran (...) expects the IAEA Board of Governors and IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi), who regularly comment on the Iranian nuclear issue, to clearly state their position on this matter and condemn the crime perpetrated by the United States," Baqai stated.

For his part, Bushehr Gov. Mohammad Mozaffari said the port city in southwestern Iran, home to Iran's only active nuclear power plant, was hit by new U.S. airstrikes on Monday, according to state news agency IRNA.