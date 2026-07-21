Security expert Hugo Achá: 'Trump should take direct action and use every possible means against the Cuban regime'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá about the latest developments regarding the situation between Cuba and the United States, as well as the infiltration of Castro's intelligence services into the U.S. and whether President Donald Trump has underestimated Miguel Díaz-Canel's dictatorship.

"Faced with a foreign regime that has used ideological polarization to weaken the United States from within, the Trump Administration must respond with every means at its disposal, with all the resources of its allies, and with all the power at its disposal to persuade—and, if possible, compel—those who insist on sheltering and acting as accomplices to this dictatorship. I believe there should be no limits in this regard. Against the Cuban regime, the United States should take direct action and employ every means at its disposal. The Mexican government decided to prioritize its complicit relationship with a murderous, human-rights-abusing dictatorship over the commercial and financial interests of the Mexican people," said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.