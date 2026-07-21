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Kaylee Hottle, actress from 'Godzilla,' dies in accident at 18

The 18-year-old and another passenger were riding in a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old boy when the vehicle veered off a two-lane road and crashed into a culvert, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Image of Kaylee Hottle

Image of Kaylee HottleAFP.

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Kaylee Hottle, a young actress who appeared in two Godzilla films, died early Tuesday morning in a car accident in the state of Maryland, police reported.

Hottle, 18, and another passenger were riding in a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old boy when the vehicle veered off a two-lane road and crashed into a culvert, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

"Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision," said the authorities, which responded to the scene around 2:52 am (0652 GMT) Tuesday and is investigating the crash.

Hottle was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, while the other passenger declined medical attention.

The actress, who is deaf, played "Jia" in Godzilla vs. Kong and in the sequel Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire. She was nominated in 2024 for a Saturn Award for Best Young Actor.

"At this time, we have very limited information"

Her father, Joshua Hottle, announced his daughter's death in American Sign Language in an emotional video posted on Facebook.

In its message of condolence, the Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a student, stated on social media that her passing was "tremendous loss."

"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."

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