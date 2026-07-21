Kaylee Hottle, actress from 'Godzilla,' dies in accident at 18

Published by AFP 21 de julio, 2026

Kaylee Hottle, a young actress who appeared in two Godzilla films, died early Tuesday morning in a car accident in the state of Maryland, police reported.

Hottle, 18, and another passenger were riding in a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old boy when the vehicle veered off a two-lane road and crashed into a culvert, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

"Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision," said the authorities, which responded to the scene around 2:52 am (0652 GMT) Tuesday and is investigating the crash.

Hottle was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, while the other passenger declined medical attention.

The actress, who is deaf, played "Jia" in Godzilla vs. Kong and in the sequel Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire. She was nominated in 2024 for a Saturn Award for Best Young Actor.