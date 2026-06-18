Ukrainian drone storm over Moscow: 'If Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn'

Published by AFP 18 de junio, 2026

"If Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement on Thursday, following the largest attack by his troops on the Russian capital in two years.

Kyiv launched dozens of drones against Moscow, setting a refinery on fire, sending massive plumes of smoke over the city and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at its airports.

“We don't want this war, we ⁠never did, and everyone knows it, and our partners know it (...) But if Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn,” he insisted.

The Russian state news agency TASS reported that this was the largest attack on Moscow in at least two years. It occurred one day after the conclusion of the G7 summit, during which the group agreed to increase pressure on Russia to end the war.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defenses shot down 180 drones approaching the city.

The Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones across the country during the early morning hours.