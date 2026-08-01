Peru: Former President Ollanta Humala's conviction in the Odebrecht case overturned

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de agosto, 2026

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala was released this Friday from a prison in Lima after the court overturned his 15-year sentence for money laundering related to receiving funds from the construction company Odebrecht, AFP journalists reported.

The former military officer had been incarcerated since April 2025 for receiving, according to his conviction, $3 million from the Brazilian construction company for his 2011 campaign, which he won.

Humala, who served as president from 2011 to 2016, was one of four former heads of state from the South American country serving sentences in a prison reserved exclusively for them, located at a police base east of Lima.

"We have been victims of political and judicial persecution (…). I was kidnapped by the state and hitmen from the justice system," he told reporters as he left the small prison facility.

Former first lady Nadine Heredia was convicted in the same case and sought political asylum in Brazil, where she has lived ever since.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling that overturned the former president's conviction, finding that the funding he received from third parties for his election campaigns did not constitute a crime when Humala, now 64, was a presidential candidate.

Humala had also received another $200,000 from the Venezuelan regime of Hugo Chávez in 2006, when he lost to Alan García, according to the conviction.

A legal remedy that protects against unlawful detention

Humala had filed a habeas corpus through his attorneys in January, a legal remedy that protects against unlawful detention.

Following the annulment by the Constitutional Court, a criminal court ordered his release on Friday, July 31.

"As a result of the annulment of the entire criminal proceeding," the court ordered "his release today," it reported via social media.

Foreign Minister Carlos Espá described the ruling as a "fair verdict." "I am very pleased" with the court's decision, the minister, who serves under President Keiko Fujimori, Humala's political rival, told the press hours earlier.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for money laundering.