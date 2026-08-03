Pochettino extends contract as USMNT head coach through 2030

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the extension of Mauricio Pochettino's contract as head coach of the men's national team (USMNT) through 2030, the year the next World Cup will be held.

The U.S. is thus counting on the Argentine coach to continue climbing the ranks and making progress after reaching the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mauricio Pochettino have agreed to a new contract that keeps him as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team through 2030, launching a new chapter in the project that will allow Pochettino and his coaching staff to continue the growth of the senior U.S. Men’s National Team while having a greater impact on the U.S. Soccer ecosystem," officials announced in a statement.

"Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger," Pochettino said after signing his new contract. "The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation. We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field."

In addition to the 2030 World Cup, Pochettino will have the opportunity to continue developing his work and strive for success in four other official competitions: the 2027 CONCACAF Nations League, the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the 2029 CONCACAF Nations League, and the 2029 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Pochettino was named head coach of the USMNT in September 2024.