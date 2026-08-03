ANALYSIS
Manufacturing industry growing at fastest pace in more than four years, driven by technology and defense
After years of stagnation, the sector is showing strength again, driven by demand for high-tech products, defense and an economy that, despite external turbulence and trade adjustments, is continuing to expand.
Manufacturing activity accelerated its expansion in July and reached its highest level in more than four years, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released on Monday. The PMI index stood at 55.6%, 2.3 points higher than the previous month and well above market expectations, which had anticipated 54%.
"In July, U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, growing at its fastest rate in more than four years," said Susan Spence, director of the ISM survey. Four of the five sub-indices that make up the PMI grew faster than the previous month.
Good news on the jobs front, but uncertainty persists
The sector has been above the 50-point threshold—which separates growth from contraction—for seven consecutive months. In addition, the manufacturing employment index entered expansion territory for the first time in nearly three years—a particularly significant development following a prolonged period of labor market weakness in the industry.
This growth is occurring in an environment marked by price pressures and the war in the Middle East. 62% of respondents expressed negative sentiment. Price volatility was mentioned in 57% of those comments, while 43% cited the conflict with the Iranian regime, which has driven up energy prices and disrupted some supply chains.
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Artificial intelligence and defense boom
"Demand for our semiconductor end products and connectivity (power, networking and photonics) is booming. Similarly, defense is at an all-time high, with most of our product orders going to these two industries."
Not all sectors are experiencing the same situation. In the metals industry, some executives are complaining about the lack of normalcy: "It makes me yearn for the coronavirus pandemic chaos, which was more manageable than whatever this is that we are in."
Even so, the main message from the ISM data is clear: After years of stagnation, the sector is showing strength again, driven by demand for high-tech products, defense and an economy that, despite external turbulence and trade adjustments, is continuing to expand.