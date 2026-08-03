Manufacturing industry growing at fastest pace in more than four years, driven by technology and defense

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de agosto, 2026

Manufacturing activity accelerated its expansion in July and reached its highest level in more than four years, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released on Monday. The PMI index stood at 55.6%, 2.3 points higher than the previous month and well above market expectations, which had anticipated 54%.

"In July, U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, growing at its fastest rate in more than four years," said Susan Spence, director of the ISM survey. Four of the five sub-indices that make up the PMI grew faster than the previous month.

Good news on the jobs front, but uncertainty persists

The sector has been above the 50-point threshold—which separates growth from contraction—for seven consecutive months. In addition, the manufacturing employment index entered expansion territory for the first time in nearly three years—a particularly significant development following a prolonged period of labor market weakness in the industry.

This growth is occurring in an environment marked by price pressures and the war in the Middle East. 62% of respondents expressed negative sentiment. Price volatility was mentioned in 57% of those comments, while 43% cited the conflict with the Iranian regime, which has driven up energy prices and disrupted some supply chains.