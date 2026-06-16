G7 steps up pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to do everything possible to end the war in Ukraine, after G7 allies agreed during a summit in France to increase pressure on Russia.

Upon his arrival in Evian, at the foot of the French Alps, Trump indicated the day before that he intended to "do something" about the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than four years, after reaching a framework agreement with Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

The leaders of this group of major industrialized economies discussed Ukraine on Tuesday, in the presence of their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, who showed them footage of the Russian attack that set a historic cathedral in Kiev ablaze the day before.

The leaders of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom agreed to “increase pressure on Russia” through new sanctions on gas and oil—Russia’s main source of funding for the war—according to a French diplomatic source.

President Trump stated that sanctions against Russia could soon be increased because oil “is already flowing” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States suspended some sanctions on Russian oil to counter the sharp rise in crude oil prices caused by its war against Iran, but on Monday announced an agreement with Tehran to end this conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, announced new sanctions against the so-called “ghost fleet,” used by Russia to transport oil and other goods despite Western sanctions.