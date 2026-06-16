US-Iran agreement to be signed at resort in Switzerland Friday

Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland, where the peace agreement between the United States and Iran will be signed AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

The agreement reached between the United States and Iran to establish a ceasefire and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be signed at a resort in Switzerland this Friday, as reported by the Swiss government on Tuesday.

In statements made to AFP, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed that the location where U.S. and Iranian diplomats will sign the agreement will be a luxury hotel in the Bürgenstock mountains, near Lake Lucerne.

“The signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Bürgenstock,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry stated, emphasizing that the chosen location “was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the United States and Iran."

In addition, the Swiss government stated that the site is difficult to access and easy to secure.

Congress and the public will have access to the text of the agreement

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated that the text of the peace agreement will be sent to Congress, even though he had not initially planned to do so.

"I never thought about sending it," Trump said from Evian, France, where he is attending the G7 summit. "But I’m going to send it to Congress. I like that idea."

Congress won’t be the only one able to review it. The president added that anyone who wants to can review the document to be signed this Friday with the Islamic republic, confirming that he will hold a press conference and read it “down to the last comma” to “make sure the press covers it correctly.”

Last Sunday, Washington, D.C., and Tehran reached an agreement to establish peace and lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.