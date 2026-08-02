Massachusetts Passes a Law Legalizing Abortion Up to the Moment of Birth

Published by Israel Duro 2 de agosto, 2026

The Massachusetts Senate gave the green light to a bill to legalize abortion up to the moment of birth, even in the case of a completely healthy baby. The bill is now on the desk of the governor, Democrat Maura Healey, who is expected to sign it.

The Democrats rushed the process as much as possible to get the bill passed and bypassed the normal committee procedures to avoid the full committee process. As a result, they managed to get lawmakers to give the green light that very Friday.

Current Massachusetts law allows abortion on demand up to the 24th week

House Bill 5595 had already been passed on July 22 in the House of Representatives—which has an overwhelming Democratic majority—with 119 votes in favor and 33 against.

Currently, Massachusetts law authorizes abortion on demand up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, although lax exceptions allow, de facto, for it to be performed right up until the moment of delivery.

Mobilization and Criticism from the Pro-Life Movement

Pro-life advocates denounced the bill, stating that it effectively eliminates all remaining limits and permits the killing of viable fetuses right up to the moment of birth. According to Michael King, president of the Massachusetts Family Institute:

"This bill basically allows abortion at any time of the pregnancy and for any reason, so it is absolutely egregious. The measure would also take this whole process of abortion outside of the hospital. So a doctor could do this perhaps anywhere they think is viable to do this kind of procedure and take out the safeguards of a hospital."

"This bill guarantees increased profits for the abortion industry"

For her part, the president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, Myrna Maloney Flynn, was unequivocal in stating that the bill does not achieve what it uses as an excuse for its passage, since, in reality, it does nothing at all to help women facing real complications, and she denounced the fact that it allows a single doctor "to subjectively decide that any unborn infant can be killed in or outside of a hospital."

"Women experiencing unimaginable, heart wrenching pregnancy complications absolutely deserve all the support they need, but that support is not what this bill provides. Instead, this bill ensures increased abortion industry profits and taxpayer-funded late-term procedures."

A law that allows "killing babies" who "could survive outside the womb"

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, also lamented the news of the passage of this extreme law:

"Massachusetts already allows abortion in the first 24 weeks, but that isn’t enough for Democrats whose party holds the position of no limits on abortion whatsoever. If Gov. Healey signs this bill into law, Massachusetts will join 10 states and Washington, D.C. with an all-trimester abortion policy where babies are killed after the point they can survive outside of the womb."